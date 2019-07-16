Trump urges Republicans to vote against resolution, maintains tweets not racist

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump is firing back at widespread criticism about tweets that many consider “racist.” He urged congressional Republicans to vote against a House resolution condemning the President.

…..Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country. Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

The House will vote on the resolution Tuesday. It refers to the tweets as “racist comments”, but does not call the President a racist. With the Democrats having a near 40 vote advantage, it is expected to easily pass.

Trump on Sunday tweeted about four minority Congresswoman saying to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

All four of the women are American citizens with three of them being born on U.S. soil.

The statement was met with extreme criticism from Democrats, with the vast majority calling it racist. Many Republicans have chosen to stay silent on the issue or release a statement that condemns the tweet, but does not call Trump a racist.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the House, defended Trump saying: “The President is frustrated by the ridiculous and dangerous positions of the Left… of course he’s not racist.”