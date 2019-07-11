Trump expected to defy Supreme Court, order citizenship question into Census

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on kidney health at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – President Trump is expected to announce on Thursday that he will buck a recent Supreme Court ruling and sign an executive order to add the citizenship question to the census, according to an NBC report.

Trump tweeted early Thursday morning that he will be holding a press conference about the Census after a summit about social media.

The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

When asked last week whether he would issue an executive order, he said: “We’re thinking about doing that.”

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice attempted to remove lawyers from a lawsuit that deals with the citizenship question, but a federal judge blocked the move.

The Census is currently being printed without the citizenship question.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision at the end of its term that the government did not provide an adequate reason for why the question was necessary, but did not actually rule on the legality of the question itself.

Opponents say the question is an effort to reduce responses in immigrant communities, which tend to vote Democrat.