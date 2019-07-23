Trump crashes MAGA-themed wedding

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (KETK) – Add Wedding Crasher-in-Chief to President Trump’s duties.

A couple was having a MAGA-themed wedding at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. They also got engaged there.

“We are huge Trump supporters. We didn’t even have to think twice about having it anywhere else. Nicole Mongelli

The wedding was filled with videos of Trump speeches and shooting out fake $50 bills that had the President’s face on them.

Trump made a sudden appearance, took pictures with the couple, and hugged the bride. He has made a habit of crashing parties and weddings that are at his properties in Florida and New Jersey when he is there for a visit.

“It’s an honor to be here with you and you really are a special, beautiful couple. And I hope everybody right now gets back to dancing.” President Trump

As the President finished speaking, chants of “USA” broke out.

The property is also where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were married.