Trump champions Elon Musk violating stay-at-home order, Abbott urges Tesla headquarters be moved to Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Elon Musk has become arguably the most high-profile non-politician to openly defy stay-at-home orders in an attempt to re-open the economy.

On Monday, he openly defied a California county’s order to keep the Tesla plant closed except to minimal staff, practically daring law enforcement to arrest him.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

State law says that violating the order allows a fine of up to $1,000 a day or up to 90 days in jail. Over the weekend, his feud with the state of California escalated when he threatened to move the Tesla plant to either Nevada or Texas.

“This is the final straw,” he tweeted.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

According to a CNBC analysis of the difference in California’s and Texas’ respective tax rates, Musk could save more than $7 billion in income taxes if he were to make the switch to either state.

Texas and Nevada are two of seven U.S. states that do not levy taxes against personal income of any kind (Alaska, Florida, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming).

The CNBC article caught the attention of Gov. Greg Abbott who sent out an indirect message out to Musk on Twitter, urging him to make the jump.

Elon Musk could save billions in taxes if Tesla moves its headquarters to Nevada or Texas.



Just saying. https://t.co/z1sxLGJ5qG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 11, 2020

Musk’s battle with California has also caught the attention of President Trump, who himself has been in many Twitter fights with the Golden State.

Trump sent out a tweet Tuesday morning demanding that California allow Tesla to operate immediately.

California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Regionally and nationally, the Musk saga is the latest example of a large movement among Republicans and businesspeople to re-open the economy as soon as possible after two months of shut downs and restrictions.

Last week, Abbott removed jail as a punishment option for violating his own executive order regarding the coronavirus. This was in response to Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther refusing to apologize for operating her business illegally despite multiple warnings and citations.

She was jailed by a Dallas County judge for seven days and fined $7,000. After Abbott altered his executive order, the Texas Supreme Court ordered Luther be released from jail.