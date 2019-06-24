Truck driver charged with 7 homicides in motorcycle crash

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The driver of a truck in a crash killed that seven motorcyclists has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday morning at his home in Springfield, Massachusetts.

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon in Springfield.

A man who answered the phone at the home of Zhukovskyy’s family and would identify himself only as his brother-in-law says the family is in shock and feeling the same pain as everyone else but couldn’t say whether the driver was right or wrong.

Investigators say Zhukovskyy’s pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in northern New Hampshire.