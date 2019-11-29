Toys R Us returns for holiday season, second store opening in Texas

Toys R Us is back with the same familiar finds but under a new parent company.

After the original company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all 800 stores, Tru Kids bought Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey Brands.

The first store opened just in time for Black Friday in New Jersey with the second opening in Houston in early December.

The new stores are done in partnership with retail technology firm B8TA, allowing customers to see behind-the-scenes.

It’s meant to be more experiential than inventory-based with interactive displays and hands-on-toy play.

“Nobody was happy with what went on, and the fact that our partners were in a position where they lost money as a result of the bankruptcy,” said Richard Barry, Tru Kids CEO.

Another key difference is the new Toys R Us doesn’t have an e-commerce business.

If you wish to purchase toys on Toysrus.com, you’ll be redirected to Target.com which fulfills the orders.