Toys ‘R’ Us making a comeback under new name, one year after going out of business

It's back from the dead!

Toys “R” Us is expected to reopen stores just in time for the 2019 holiday season, according to Bloomberg.

The iconic toy retailer closed all of its locations last year, but is expected to launch an e-commerce site and about a half dozen U.S. stores later this year.

Toys “R” Us has re-established their vision as Tru Kids Brands becomes the face of their new toy market. Richard Barry, former global chief merchandising officer for Toys “R” Us, will lead the new company as President and CEO. Toys “R” Us was a destination for children and parents for over 70 years. Geoffrey the Giraffe became the mascot for the company over 50 years ago.

“Despite unprecedented efforts to capture the U.S. market share this past holiday season, there is still a significant gap and huge consumer demand for the trusted experience that Toys “R”‘ Us and Babies “R” Us delivers,” said Richard Barry, President & CEO of Tru Kids Brands. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write the next chapter of Toys “R” Us by launching a newly imagined omni channel retail experience for our beloved brands here in the U.S. In addition, our strong global footprint is led by experienced and passionate operating teams that are 100% focused on growth.”

The exact locations of the stores hasn’t yet been announced, but Bloomberg reports the new stores are expected to be about a third of the size of traditional Toys “R” Us outlets with play areas and other interactive experiences.