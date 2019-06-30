‘Toy Story 4’ repeats at No. 1 over ‘Annabelle,’ ‘Yesterday’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Toy Story 4” is playing at the top of the box office again in its second weekend.

The Walt Disney Co. on Sunday estimates that “Toy Story 4” added $57.9 million from North American theaters. Globally the film has already netted $496.5 million.

In second place is the third Annabelle film, “Annabelle Comes Home,” which debuted on over 3,500 screens Wednesday. Opening in line with expectations, the Warner Bros. horror earned $20.4 million over the weekend and $31.2 million in its first five days.

The weekend’s other big new release, “Yesterday,” an original high concept romantic comedy with a Beatles soundtrack from Universal, exceeded industry tracking and grossed $17 million over the weekend to take third place.

“Aladdin” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2″ rounded out the top five.

