The Latest: Appeals court blocks Trump tax return release

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a ruling that President Donald Trump must turn over his tax returns (all times local):

An appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns to New York state investigators.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan Monday granted the delay requested by Trump’s lawyers until the appeals court could consider the issue expeditiously.

It came as Trump tweeted that “Radical Left Democrats” were pushing local and state “Democrat prosecutors to go get President Trump.”

The action froze the effect of a ruling by Judge Victor Marrero that concluded Trump could not stop his accounting firm from complying with a subpoena seeking his tax returns.

The returns were sought in a criminal probe of the Trump Organization’s involvement in buying the silence of two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are appealing a judge’s conclusion that the president cannot stop Manhattan’s district attorney from getting his tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero had said in his ruling Monday that he could not grant such a “categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity.”

Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That means the returns are unlikely to be turned over immediately.

That court is also based in Manhattan. The Justice Department declined to comment.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has asked Trump’s accounting firm to turn over his business and personal tax returns.

It is part of an investigation of the Trump Organization’s involvement in buying the silence of two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.

A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump’s challenge to the release of his tax returns for a New York state criminal probe.

Judge Victor Marrero ruled Monday. He said he cannot endorse such a “categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity from judicial process.”

The returns had been sought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. His office is investigating the Trump Organization’s involvement in buying the silence of two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.

Trump’s lawyers have said the investigation is politically motivated and that the quest for his tax records should be stopped because he is immune from any criminal probe as long as he is president.