The Latest: Farewell for NYC officer killed by friendly fire

The casket bearing New York City police officer Brian Mulkeen is carried past New York Mayor Bill de Blasio into Church of the Sacred Heart, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Monroe, N.Y. Authorities say Mulkeen was fatally hit Sunday by two police bullets while struggling with an armed man in the Bronx. He is the second New York City officer killed by friendly fire this year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A funeral is being held for a New York City police officer killed by friendly fire during a struggle with an armed man.

Officers in dress uniforms stood at attention as a hearse bearing the remains of Officer Brian Mulkeen arrived at a church in Monroe, New York, on Friday.

Bagpipers marched silently to the beat of a somber drum.

The white-gloved officers crisply saluted as Mulkeen’s flag-draped casket was carried into the church.

Mulkeen was working with a plainclothes anti-crime unit when he and his partners encountered the armed man on Sunday.

1:05 a.m.

Authorities say Officer Brian Mulkeen was fatally hit Sunday by two police bullets while struggling with an armed man in the Bronx. He is the second New York City officer killed by friendly fire this year.

Police authorities have described a chaotic confrontation in which 15 shots were fired in about a 10-second span by six officers. The armed man was also killed in the gunfire.

