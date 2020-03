WASHINGTON (KETK) – The U.S. tax filing deadline will be extended three months to July 15, according to Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin.

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

Earlier in the week, Mnuchin and President Trump had mentioned during a press conference in the video above that the deadline could be moved for those that owed the IRS money on their 2019 tax returns.

This announcement appears to extend that initial idea to all tax return filers in the country.