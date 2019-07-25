Police: Man killed father, brother, wounded mother in LA

A LAPD officer talks to the victim of an attempted robbery in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A gunman shot five people, killing three, in two attacks early Thursday in Los Angeles that police say took the lives of two of his family members and an acquaintance. A manhunt was underway for Gerry Dean Zarragoza, 26, who may be driving a blue Jeep Liberty with paper license plates, police spokesman Officer Drake Madison said. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man fatally shot his father, brother and two other people Thursday during a 12-hour rampage in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, eluding an intense manhunt until plainclothes officers arrested him soon after he gunned down a city bus passenger, authorities said.

Police said they did not know what motivated Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, in the attacks.

“It is obviously an individual that went on a violent spree,” police Capt. William Hayes said. “We knew he was a danger to the community.”

Police said Zaragoza killed his father and brother and wounded his mother at an apartment complex in the Canoga Park area.

Neighbor Ruth Barcena told CBS Los Angeles that Zaragoza’s mother was always friendly.

“Really hurt, about what happened,” she said.

Zaragoza is also suspected of shooting two people at a gas station in North Hollywood, killing a woman believed to be an acquaintance and critically wounding a man, authorities said.

He also has been linked to an attempted robbery outside a bank. That victim was not hurt and nothing was taken, police said.

Hours later, Hayes said, Zaragoza shot and killed a stranger on a bus in Van Nuys before he was arrested with a small amount of force in Canoga Park.

Police recovered a firearm during the arrest.