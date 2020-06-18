Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to end legal protections for young immigrants

In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) supporters march to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office to protest shortly after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement that DACA will be suspended with a six-month delay in Phoenix. The 2020 election campaigns are heating up as the Supreme Court prepares to decide the future of DACA, which President Donald Trump wants to end. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump’s campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement on today’s ruling on the DACA program:

“We are disappointed with today’s SCOTUS decision, but it does not resolve the underlying issue that President Obama’s original executive order exceeded his constitutional authority. We look forward to continuing litigating that issue in our case now pending in the Southern District of Texas.”

