STUDY: Texas ranks #5 in country among states with worst drivers

TEXAS (KETK) – Now that the holidays are here, many people will be traveling across the state and country. A recent study by CarInsuranceComparison.com shows Texas ranked #5 in the country among states with the worst drivers, so people are urged to be vigilant on the road.

The study measured several metrics including fatality rate, drunk driving, and careless driving.

Texas ranked #2 among the worst drunk driving in the country with 8,565 deaths since 2013. On the other hand, Texas’ best ranking is #29 among states with worst in speeding.

Here are their findings for Texas: