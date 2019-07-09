Stolen Blue Bell ice cream truck recovered in Oklahoma

Breaking News
DEL CITY, Oklahoma (KETK) – Police in Oklahoma have recovered a thief’s sweet haul.

A Blue Bell ice cream truck was recovered after it was stolen the day before from a Walmart delivery dock.

“In my years, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a stolen ice cream truck,”

Del City Police Captain Bradley Rule

The theft occurred just before dawn late last week. The driver pulled into the loading dock for delivery.

“Unfortunately, he had left the keys in it when he went inside to take care of his duties,” Rule said.

