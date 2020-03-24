Southwest Airlines to cancel 40 percent of flights as travel demand plummets

FILE – This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Transportation Department’s inspector general said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 that Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

DALLAS (KETK/NBC) – Texas-based Southwest Airlines will begin drastic cuts to its company beginning on Friday by wiping out roughly 1,500 daily flights.

This accounts for nearly 40 percent of the company’s daily flights as the coronavirus as forced travel demand to drastically drop.

The cuts are up for initial estimates of nearly 1,000 daily flights as CEO Gary Kelly told employees that the company is in “the fight of our lives.”

Southwest is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, averaging nearly 4,000 flights per day.