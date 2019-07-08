Son, community remembers fallen officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Funeral services will be held Monday for Metro Officer John Anderson, who was killed in a car crash on July 4 near downtown Nashville.

This police car has been positioned inside Cornerstone Church in preparation for Monday's 1 p.m. memorial service for Officer John Anderson. Visitation is from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the church, 726 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Madison. pic.twitter.com/AAp6BRvvJ2 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 7, 2019

Mourners are invited to line the route from Spring Hill Funeral home on Gallatin Pike South to Cornerstone on West Old Hickory Boulevard. Officer Anderson’s casket is expected to be moved to the church beginning at 7:45 a.m.

A Metro cruiser that has been positioned outside Central Precinct as a memorial for Officer Anderson has been moved inside the church for the celebration of life.

Officer Anderson was memorialized with an “end-of-watch” call over Metro police dispatch at 3:05 a.m. Monday, near the time he was killed in the crash.

“Attention all cars, 421 Charles, Central Precinct Officer John Anderson, 10-7 for the remainder, End of watch, Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at 3:05 hours. Officer Anderson, we honor you for your ultimate sacrifice and we thank you for your service to the Metropolitan Government and the citizens of Nashville and Davidson County. God, we ask that you welcome this fallen hero with open arms. We also ask that you bless each person who has gathered here today in respect for his sacrifice. We pray that you protect our brothers and sisters in blue as they follow their calling and continue to put themselves in harms way daily to help others stay safe. We pray for all of these things in your name, Amen.”

Some family members arrived in Nashville Friday, where members of Metro police’s Drill and Ceremony team were on hand to salute them.