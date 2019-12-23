Single mom has her Christmas presents, car stolen

MISSION BAY, California (KETK/NBC) – A single mother is stuck without a car or presents for her kids after her car was stolen and ditched in California’s Mission Bay.

Friday night, police responded to a car sinking into the water. It turned out to be Mary Jane Stewart’s vehicle that had been stolen outside her apartment complex.

Inside the car were Christmas presents for her daughters. Stewart said the gifts were not just “wants” – but “needs”.

“She didn’t get any new clothes for school, and [my daughter] just started kindergarten,” said Stewart. “I was in a really tight position when she started, so I couldn’t get her anything. And I finally got to.”

Stewart said that she hoped the thief was in as tight of a financial situation that she is.

“To whoever did it: I hope you gave those gifts to your kids. I hope that they needed them more than mine.”

Police are still investigating to find out who is responsible. Stewart said she’ll know Monday if her insurance will cover the losses.