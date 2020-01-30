U.S. Senators question house managers and Trump’s defense team in impeachment trial

In this image from video, presiding officer Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts reads a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – U.S. senators started asking their questions on Wednesday in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Senators wrote down their questions and the chief justice asked them, then the legal teams got five minutes to answer.

Senator Ted Cruz: As a matter of law, does it matter if there was a quid pro quo?

White House defense Lawyer Alan Dershowitz answered the question by stating, “Unless you build a hotel with my name on it and unless you give me a million-dollar kick back I withhold the funds.”

“That’s purely corrupt and purely in the private interest. Complex middle case is I want to be elected. I think I’m a great President. I think I’m the greatest President there ever was and if I’m not elected then the national interest will suffer greatly. That cannot be an impeachable offense,” he said.

Senator John Cornyn: What are the consequences to the presidency, the President’s constitutional role as the head of the executive branch and the advice the President can expect from his senior advisors if the Senate seeks to resolve claims of executive privilege for subpoenas in this impeachment trial without any determination by an article 3 court?

“In Nixon vs. the United States the court explained that this privilege is grounded in the separation of powers and essential for the functioning of the executive,” said Patrick Philbin, Deputy White House counsel. “For this reason, in order to receive candid advice, the President has to be able to be sure that those who are speaking with him have the confidence that what they say is not going to be revealed.”