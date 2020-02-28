Senate unanimously passes resolution to honor NASA scientist Katherine Johnson

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Friday to honor Katherine Johnson, the late African American NASA engineer who calculated spacecraft trajectories by hand.

She died earlier this week at the age of 101. The bill was introduced by her home state Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia.

“Katherine Johnson was essential to NASA’s success in the Space Race. But as an African-American woman working at Langley Research Center in the era of Jim Crow, she went unrecognized for decades. Thankfully this trailblazer lived to see the recognition she deserved – including a blockbuster movie, a Congressional Gold Medal, and a building named in her honor on the campus where she was once forced to use separate facilities because of the color of her skin.” Sen. Mark Warner

Johnson’s accomplishments allowed doors to open for women and people of color in the scientific community and her feats were highlighted in the 2016 blockbuster “Hidden Figures.”

In 2015, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama.