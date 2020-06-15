Sen. Ted Cruz challenges actor Ron Perlman to wrestling match after Twitter feud

WASHINGTON (KETK) – After a Twitter feud between Rep. Matt Gaetz and actor Ron Perlman spiraled into personal insults and jabs, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz challenged Perlman to a wrestling match against Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Perlman quickly fired back in the middle of the night, saying that he would wrestle Cruz personally and said that if he won, he would donate $50,000 to Black Lives Matter.

If Cruz won, Perlman said that “you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.”

Jordan has also been accused by more than 100 wrestlers of ignoring sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss. He has emphatically denied those claims.

Perlman also took another shot at Cruz for being a close ally to President Trump despite the fact that the current president insulted his wife and spread a conspiracy theory that Cruz’s father was involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The feud began initally when Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted criticism toward U.S. Soccer for removing a requirement that players stand for the anthem.

“I’d rather the U.S. not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem. You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised.” Rep. Matt Gaetz

Perlman responded, and also tagged Trump, with colorful language that U.S. Soccer did not care what either of them thought. Gaetz fired back at Perlman, calling him a “racial justice warrior” while also criticizing him for playing a white supremacist in “Sons of Anarchy.”

This would not be the first time Cruz has taken part in a charity sporting event after exchanging barbs on social media.

In 2018, Cruz and late-night host jimmy Kimmel faced off in a one-on-one basketball game after Kimmel mocked him for looking “like a blobfish” at the NBA’s Western Conference Finals matchup between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

Cruz wound up beating Kimmel in the charity game and more than $80,000 was raised for the Texas Children’s Hospital and Generation One, a Houston-based education non-profit organization.