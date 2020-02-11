SCARY VIDEO: Footage released of inside a school bus the moment it was overturned

Editor’s Note: This story may contain video that could be disturbing to some viewers.

THORNVILLE, Ohio (KETK) – Video released on Monday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed the moment a school bus was overturned in a wreck back in December.

According to our sister state WCMH, eight students were injured in a wreck on December 19 when the driver of a Ford Mustang failed to stop at a red light and was hit by the bus. 25 students were on board at the time of the wreck.

In the video, kids are seen being pinned inside, screaming for help, and trying to free themselves. The bus driver, 74-year-old Danny Hupp, stayed calm and told the students to climb out through windows and the emergency exits.

The eight students injured were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was identified as Joseph Thornton, 42, who sustained serious injuries.

Thornton was driving on a suspended license at the time of the accident. The case has been referred to the local district attorney’s office for review.