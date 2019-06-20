Reynolds Wrap will pay you $10,000 to travel the country and eat barbecue

(CNN) – Want to spend two weeks this summer traveling america and eating a lot of barbecue?

Then “Reynolds Wrap” is looking to hire you as its “Chief grilling officer!”

Beginning in August – the company will pay you $10,000 to travel across the country in search of the tastiest ribs. In addition to the traveling and lodging expenses for them and a lucky friend.

All you have to do is brag about all the tasty food you’re eating on social media and share tips for barbecue lovers at home.