Retired Marine stands for 24 hours straight to raise awareness of veteran suicide

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Marine Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers stands on a concrete median at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street Northwest. It’s a special Memorial Day tradition that he’s done since 2002.

He will stand and salute for 24 hours straight to raise awareness about veteran suicide. Chambers will even abstain from food, water, and bathroom breaks.

“Health, relationships, financial, those are the biggest things that contribute to suicide,” Sabrina Barella said.

Barella helps run Chambers’ charity fittingly named “The Saluting Marine Cares.” The charity pays for veteran medical bills left uncovered by the VA.