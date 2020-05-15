Reported magnitude-6.4 earthquake felt in western Nevada

Breaking News
TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.

The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.

The quake’s depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles (7.6 kms) deep.

Some people are tweeting that they felt it in California.

