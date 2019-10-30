Report: Former medical examiner says Epstein’s autopsy showed more signs of murder than suicide

NEW YORK (KETK/AP) – In an exclusive interview with Fox & Friend’s, former New York City medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden revealed that Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy revealed more signs of a homicide than a suicide.

Baden said that Epstein had two fractures on his left and right sides of his larynx and one fracture above the Adam’s apple.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur more commonly in homicidal hangings.” Dr. Michael Baden

Baden also went on to say that he had never seen those fractures occur in a single suicidal hanging case during his 50-year career. He has looked into several high-profile cases, including President John F. Kennedy, the O.J. Simpson murder trial, Martin Luther King, and New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez.

The former medical examiner has performed autopsies on more than 20,000 bodies. He stressed that his independent investigation is not complete and not all the information has come in yet.

New York City Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell back in August. He was awaiting trial on child sex-trafficking charges before his death.

Conspiracy theories have abounded since his death, with many saying he was killed before his trial to prevent him for revealing who else may have been involved in his alleged crimes.