‘Red Nose Day’ works to end child poverty

It’s become an annual event dedicated to lifting American children out of poverty as well as around the world.

What’s become a late May tradition of red noses was given a coronavirus curveball. Comic Relief and Walgreens turned to ‘digital’ red noses this year to keep donations going.

“We don’t yet know with what horrible energy this disease will strike the poorest countries in the world, so we want to be primed. and ready.”

Event founder Richard Curtis has seen more than $200 million in Red Nose Day donations over the past five years.

“It’s been a dramatic pivot to say we’re really going to focus now on COVID issues. but it’s been a logical one,” said Curtis.

Hunger’s among the issues made more acute by COVID-19, but so is homelessness for children and teens.

“Anyone who’s experiencing homelessness. But particularly young people. They feel like nobody sees them.”

The annual event kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. CT. If you’d like to donate, you can do so online at NBC.com