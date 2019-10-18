Real estate developer gets 1 month in college bribery case

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 29, 2019, file photo, Robert Flaxman, founder and CEO of Crown Realty & Development, leaves the federal courthouse in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Flaxman is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 18. (Nicolaus Czarnecki//The Boston Herald via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A California real estate developer has been sentenced to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to cheat on his daughter’s college entrance exam.

Robert Flaxman was sentenced Friday in Boston’s federal court. The 63-year-old Los Angeles resident pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Flaxman paid $75,000 to have a test proctor feed his daughter answers on her ACT exam in 2016. They say she used the score to get into an undisclosed college that suspended her for a semester after the scheme was uncovered.

Prosecutors had recommended eight months in prison. Flaxman’s lawyers pushed for supervised release and community service.

Flaxman is owner and CEO of Crown Realty & Development, Inc., a commercial real estate developer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC