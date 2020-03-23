President Trump postpones deadline for REAL ID Act

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump said in Monday’s press conference that they will be postponing the date to obtain a REAL ID, which requires a gold star on licenses.

The Real ID legislation was passed in 2005 by the U.S. Congress in response to the 9/11 attacks. This legislation allows for a more stringent identification process for the issuance of ID’s used to verify identification by the federal government.

“I’m also announcing that we’re postponing the deadline for compliance with REAL ID requirements at a time where we’re asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do want to require people to go with their local DMV. We will be announcing the new deadline very soon,” said Trump.

The law was scheduled to take effect in October 2020. It requires IDs to have a gold star to fly or enter a federal building. That deadline has been pushed back according to President Trump. He said a new deadline will be released soon.

This follows the decision to extend the time to renew expired drivers licenses by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS considers these conditions to be met for extending renewal of licenses:

The expiration date on the drivers license or ID card is on or after March 13, 2020

The current date is within 60 days of the end of the State of Disaster

The extension only applies to the expiration date on licenses and not for people who are ineligible to drive due to suspension, revocation, or denial.

Another action that affects licenses was issued by Gov. Abbott that requires Texas driver license offices to be temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

People who need to renew licenses that do not meet above requirements can do so online.

Offices will remain open only for providing Commercial Driver Licenses for truckers. Gov. Abbott has maintained during the outbreak that he will do anything he can to keep goods moving through Texas.