President Trump holds Christmas video call with troops

PALM BEACH, Florida (NBC) – President Trump took the time to talk about all of the accomplishments of the armed forces from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The President finished his remarks thanking the troops, and telling them they can look forward to a big raise starting in January.

Trump said ‘We’ll deal with it’ when he was asked about the alleged ‘Christmas surprise’ North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has in store. He then joked the surprise could be ‘a vase.’

The president took the time to speak to representatives of each military branch. Some of them even asked the president a few questions, including what present he purchased for the first lady.

“I think I’ll answer that by saying I’m still working on a Christmas present. Is that ok? There’s a little time left – not too much – but there’s a little time left.” President Trump

The President also took some time to lash out at Democrats in the house over the impeachment articles – calling the process unfair, while insisting he and the administration did nothing wrong.