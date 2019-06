Trummp announced Saturday that he has delayed the immigration raids on nearly 2,000 families across the nation.

He approved the delay in hopes that Democrats and Republicans can solve immigration problems at the border.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

RELATED CONTENT: ICE to conduct raids on Sunday targeting undocumented families