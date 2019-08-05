President Trump condemns ‘evil attacks’, lays out steps for preventing future attacks

UPDATE (11:45 A.M.) – A hospital official said in a press conference Monday morning that another person died that morning from the attack, bringing the total dead to 22.

Just after 1000 another victim passed away. The total is now at 22 — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 5, 2019

According to an official at the briefing, the first victim died overnight while the second had died “within the last hour.”

UPDATE (10:40 A.M.) – A victim from the El Paso shooting died at the hospital on Monday morning, according to local media.

This brings the death toll from the Walmart attack up to 21.

Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 5, 2019

Their identity has not been released.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump condemned the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that left nearly 30 dead in a speech from the White House as crimes “against all humanity.”

He also laid on steps that his administration will pursue to prevent attacks in the future.

A shooter in El Paso killed 20 in a Walmart and injured over two dozen. He was taken into custody. Roughly 12 hours later, another shooter killed nine people in under one minute at a Dayton, Ohio entertainment center before being killed by police.

The President named several key steps that his administration would take in response to the attacks:

DOJ officials working with local law enforcement and social media companies at identifying red flags

Ending America’s “glorification of violence”, namely violent video games

Improving mental health laws, including involuntary confinment for people that could be a threat to society or themselves

Expanding gun laws that could take guns away from high-risk individuals using “swift due process”

Direct DOJ to pursue the death penalty in hate crimes that involve murder

Trump cited the Parkland High School shooting from 2018 as an example of a shooter who had “red flags” before he carried out his attack. He also said it is too easy for troubled youths to surround themselves in a culture of violence.

Before the speech, Trump called for expanding background checks in a bipartisan manner. Congress is out on their August recess and will not be back until the first week of September.

Under the constitution, the president has the authority to call Congress when it is adjourned. The power has not been used since 1948 under Harry Truman.

House and Senate leaders also have the power to bring back the parties when a session is not scheduled. So far, it seems this will not happen.

President Trump just last week called for the re-installation of the federal death penalty and is now seeking legislation to expand it for hate crimes that involve murder.

Only three people have been executed by the federal government in the past half-century, the most notable being Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

The last federal execution was in 2003.