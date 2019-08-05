President Trump backs ‘strong background checks’ on gun sales in wake of shootings

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning and signaled that he could be willing to pass a bipartisan gun control and immigration reform bill through Congress in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

The President tweeted that “We cannot let those killed in El Paso… and Dayton… die in vain.” He also said that the two parties must come together and get “strong background checks” and that the bill could be tied with “desperately needed immigration reform.”

Trump is expected to make a statement in response to the two shootings around 9 a.m. Central time.

29 people were killed in two mass shootings on Saturday. In El Paso, a man gunned down 20 people and injured nearly 30 in what the FBI is calling “domestic terrorism.” It has been reported that he wanted to “kill as many Mexicans” as he could.

In a separate shooting, a man killed 9 people in Dayton, Ohio around midnight. One of the dead was his own sister.

So far, his motive for the attack remains unclear.

Gov. Abbott and President Trump have ordered flags around Texas and the country lowered to half-staff.