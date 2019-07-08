Poll: When should summer vacation end? Parents say after 13 days

Children from the poor neighborhood of Las Pinas, a southern Manila suburb, take advantage of an unattended water pipe to beat the summer heat Tuesday, April 1, 1997. With very little means to afford a good swim at the beach as the temperature soars to 35 C (95 degrees Fahrenheit), a busted water pipe is always a welcome relief, especially now that the kids are out of school on vacation. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

For kids, summer vacation means three months of unfettered fun.

For exasperated parents, summer vacation is something that should end after 13 days.

That’s according to an online poll conducted for online coupon site Groupon.

The survey suggests parents are more stressed over their kids during summer than during the school year.

Researchers found that it takes less than two weeks for most moms and dads to start feeling stressed out. On average, parents wish their kids were back in school after just 13 days of summer vacation.

Most of this stress is associated with finding ways to keep their children entertained and occupied, with 58 percent of parents saying they feel enormous pressure to make sure the little ones have something to do all summer long.

To make matters worse, three out of five parents say they are worried that their summer plans won’t live up their kids’ expectations.

Many parents seem to be comparing themselves to other families as well: 64 percent admit they have felt like they let their kids down because they weren’t able to provide them with the same experiences or trips that their children’s friends may have enjoyed over the summer.

Summertime also means added stress on parents’ bank accounts as well. On average, parents will spend $7,333.80 on making sure their kids are entertained each summer.

The survey was conducted for Groupon by OnePoll.