Poll: More than half of California voters have considered moving out of state

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you're thinking of giving California the boot and moving out of state, you're apparently not alone!

poll conducted by UC Berkeley revealed 52% of 4,527 registered voters said they’ve considered moving out of California (24% said they had given it “serious” thoughts while 28% said they had give it “some” thought).

Why?

According to the poll, 71% cited the high cost of housing as the main reason, while 58% said high taxes and 46% said they were concerned about California’s political culture.

The poll was conducted online between Sept. 13 and Sept. 18.

