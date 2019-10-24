Police say ‘angel’ saved couple, baby from suspected drunk driver

PHOENIX, Arizona (KETK) – Arizona police are saying that an “angel” in the form of a Chevy Cruz saved the lives of a couple pushing their baby in a stroller Tuesday night.

The innocent driver will be OK. The red-light runner was arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/Ypz8AQZrmi — Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) October 23, 2019

A security camera shows the parents pushing their child through an interection when an SUV running a red light speeds right through the intersection. The parents had no time to react.

Just moments before tragedy, a 27-year-old woman driving a Chevy Cruz came through the intersection and slammed into the SUV before it hit them.

The woman driving the Cruz suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested for DUI and aggravated assault charges.