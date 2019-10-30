1 killed when plane crashes into townhome in Atlanta area

Breaking News
by: JEFF AMY, Associated Press

Police walk through an apartment complex where a plane crashed Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — A small plane crashed into an Atlanta-area townhome Wednesday morning, killing at least one person, authorities said.

A second person who was on the plane was unaccounted for, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told reporters.

The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta around 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet.

Bentley said the plane crashed into a five-unit townhome and crews were having trouble accessing the wreckage. No one was home at the time and there were no injuries on the ground, he said.

A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed a building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out.

The area was under foggy conditions Wednesday morning.

A resident, West Hutchinson, said he heard a plane struggling to gain altitude before it crashed into the townhome. Hutchinson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was sitting on a back porch near the site of the crash. He said he heard a loud crack, and it was obvious the plane had crashed because there was complete silence afterward.

An earlier version of this report had an incorrect spelling of DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley’s name.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

