Mayor ‘sick’ by video of police encounter with young family

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego issues statement saying she was made “sick” by viral video of Phoenix police officers’ behavior toward black family. (Photo from City of Phoenix website)

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is calling for action after disturbing footage emerged of an altercation involving officers and a young family .

A video released Friday shows Phoenix police officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a father and a pregnant woman holding her 1-year-old.

Police had been responding to a Family Dollar for a report of shoplifting. The parents say their daughter had stolen a doll from the store, unbeknownst to them.

Gallego issued a statement Saturday saying “it was completely inappropriate and clearly unprofessional.”

She’s expediting the deadline for police-worn cameras to August and requested a community meeting Tuesday.

Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams said an internal investigation is underway.

The family filed a $10 million claim against the city of Phoenix alleging police committed civil rights violations.