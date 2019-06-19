Parents start all-out brawl during baseball game for 7-year-olds

Parents in Colorado last week showed kids exactly how not to behave after a brawl broke out at a baseball game for seven-year-olds.

The fight started after a 13-year-old umpire made a controversial call and the adults began yelling at each other and eventually began throwing punches.

Police say 20 people were involved in the fight. Several people were injured, one seriously.

Four people have been taken into custody and officials say more arrests will come as they track down participants.

Police were dismayed at how parents and coaches set such a bad example for the young kids.