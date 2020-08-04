Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday with drive-by salute

(KETK/WHTM) – The oldest living Marine, Retire Maj. Bill White has senn a few things through his years – all 105 of them.

Family and friends helped him celebrate his 105th birthday Friday with a drive-by birthday salute.

White spent 30 years in the Marine Corps and was awarded a Purple Heart at the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“It’s very heartwarming,” said his daughter, Mary Huston. “It does get to you that there are so many people that love him and appreciate him for his service.”

Back in February, White went viral when he asked on social media for people to send him Valentine’s Day cards. He received over 300,000 of them.

While celebrating his 105th birthday this year, he said he had one goal in mind: “Right now, I’m trying for 106.”

Oorah!