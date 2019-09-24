Officer fired after arresting two 6-year-olds

ORLANDO, Florida (KETK) – The Orlando Police Department on Monday fired the officer who arrested two six-year-olds.

Dennis Turner was originally suspended pending the investigation, but Chief Orlando Rolon said he knew by Monday that Turner needed to be let go.

Rolon apologized to the families of the two children. He also sent a memo to all officers that the arrest of a child under the age of 12 is prohibited unless approved by a supervisor.

“It’s still shocking to us,” he said. “To have something like this happen was completely and totally a surprise to all of us.”