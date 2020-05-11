Off-duty police officer saves hiker that was swept into whirlpool

Live Now
MADERA COUNTY, California (KETK/NBC) – A hiker is lucky to be alive after an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer was nearby when he was swept into a whirlpool.

The 24-year-old Fresno man was hiking near Bass Lake in Madera County was trying to cross a stream when he was swept into it.

The off-duty officer happened to be trained in search-and-rescue and was equipped with a rope just a short distance away.

Authorities advised after the rescue that if you are attempting to cross the mountains to not attempt to cross water and always include safety in your plan.

