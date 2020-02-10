Overweight cat gets national attention on his path to a fur-ever home

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK/NBC) – Meet Wilford, an overweight cat that is looking for his forever home while he gaining national attention.

Jen Boger and her husband Ian are Wilford’s foster parents. They have an Instagram page titled pokeypotpie that you can follow Wilford’s journey as well as their other foster cats.

When they got him in December, he weighed 28 pounds. However, he needs to be half that weight. To get to a goal of 14 pounds, the Bogers have put Wilford on a strict diet and exercise plan.

Currently, he’s lost about a pound and seems to have a little more mobility. Every day they put toys out of reach and play with him to keep him active.

The Bogers say they’re hoping to find him a permanent home with owners who can help with manage his asthma and continue to keep him healthy.

“Despite the fact he’s being a little bit grumpy right now, he is a very friendly cat,” said Jen Boger.

Wilford does get treats from time to time, but his diet is still low in calories.

“He’s doing really really well, as you can tell, he’s developed a very firm sense of self,” said Jen.