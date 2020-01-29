NTSB releases new drone footage from crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter, 7 others

CALABASAS, California (KETK) – The NTSB has released new drone footage that shows the true horror of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter, and seven others.

On Monday, the National Transportation Safety Board began processing through the tangled wreck and had recovered all nine bodies by Tuesday afternoon.

They are looking at a number of factors that could have contributed to the crash, especially the weather.

The helicopter was falling at a rate of more than 2,000 feet per minute and slammed into the mountain at over 180 miles per hour.

In a press conference on Tuesday, investigators said that while they will release a preliminary report next week, they may not know a probable cause of the accident for months.