NRA issues statement regarding Walmart’s decision to change firearms policy

Fairfax, Virginia – The National Rifle Association released the following statement today regarding Walmart’s decision to change its firearms and ammunition policies:

“The strongest defense of freedom has always been our free-market economy. It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms. The truth is Walmart’s actions today will not make us any safer. Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law-abiding Americans. Our leaders must be willing to approach the problems of crime, violence and mental health with sincerity and honesty.”

RELATED CONTENT: