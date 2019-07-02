Nike pulls Betsy Ross American flag sneaker after complaint from Colin Kaepernick

Shoe-maker Nike pulled the plug on a new sneaker before it was set to hit the shelves on Monday.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the company was set to release a shoe with the famous Betsy Ross designed flag until former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained.

He reportedly said the flag comes from a time where slavery was accepted in America.

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag,” a company spokesperson said.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback started a movement among professional athletes to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016.

The removal of the shoe has already caused a backlash against the company.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced early Tuesday morning that he was directing government officials to block all financial help Nike was set to receive to open in Goodyear, Arizona.

Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism. Doug Ducey