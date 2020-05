TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new food-scented nail polish collection will have you smelling like your favorite snack.!

It’s Sinful Colors “Sweet and Salty” collection. The polish comes in sweet scents such as chocolate cake, cookies and cream, and even donuts.

They also come in salty scents like cheese puff, pizza party, and Taco Tuesday.

Some early reviewers say the polish actually smells good. You can find the collection exclusively at Walmart and at just $3 each, you can try them all!