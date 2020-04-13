New federal rule allows for drive-thru gun sales during pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Add guns to the a growing list of items you can buy through a drive-thru or drive-up service.

A new federal rule allows for such a sale after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said that confusion was created for how guns could be bought and sold in responses to social distancing.

The only catch is that the guns must be purchased on the gun owner’s property.

In March, the FBI reported more than three million background checks as people rushed to get weapons when the coronavirus crisis intensified.