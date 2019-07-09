Nearly $4 million discovered in abandoned boat in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO (KETK) – Border officials seized $3.7 million in U.S. currency after men abandoned the boat after a pursuit, according to a release from Customs and Border Protection.

Agents first spotted the boat with no lights heading east toward the virgin Islands, but then suddenly turned back.

Border Patrol and DEA agents followed the boat and found men unloading duffel bags. When spotted, the man immediately abandoned the cargo and the scene.

Authorities found five bags containing the millions in cash, a loaded pistol, and 63 rounds of ammunition.

“We remain committed to working with other federal and local law enforcement partners to detect and deter smuggling attempts throughout the Caribbean,” said Johnny Morales, director of Air and Marine Operations for the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch