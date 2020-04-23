Nearly 16 million new subscribers join Netflix during first three months of 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Not all businesses are suffering from the effects of the coronavirus. Netflix announced that nearly 16 million new subscribers joined the streaming service during the first three months of 2020.

The additions helped propel Netflix to one of their strongest quarters on record. By comparion, in 2017 the company added 21 million new subscribers for the entire year.

Netflix credits the additions to the breakout success of Tiger King, other popular shows, and the large number of shutdown orders across the country.

Another aspect of their success is due to the massive disruption of the movie theater industry that the coronavirus has caused.

In a letter to shareholders, the company says they hope that stay-at-home orders will soon be lifted and they expect viewership to go down in the second quarter if this occurs.